Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to announce $1.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Nutrien reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 443.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $7.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.64.

NYSE NTR opened at $69.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $72.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 102.22%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Nutrien by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

