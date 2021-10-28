Richard P. Clark Sells 2,131 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $354.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.27. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $212.45 and a 12-month high of $359.31.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen increased their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Accenture by 446.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 94,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in Accenture by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

