$0.55 EPS Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Donaldson posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Donaldson by 475.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,220,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,561,000 after buying an additional 1,008,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Donaldson by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,298,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,613,000 after buying an additional 478,667 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Donaldson by 16.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,851,000 after buying an additional 399,858 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Donaldson by 16.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,852,000 after buying an additional 351,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 64.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,309,000 after buying an additional 244,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $59.33 on Monday. Donaldson has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

