ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $65.21 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day moving average of $54.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OKE. Bank of America began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

