Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 32,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 130,551 shares.The stock last traded at $9.99 and had previously closed at $9.98.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II by 233.3% during the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 13,369 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $1,969,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II by 247.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 49,458 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

