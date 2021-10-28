Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 26,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 357,544 shares.The stock last traded at $11.02 and had previously closed at $10.47.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOSE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $561.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 94,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,910.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 558,235 shares of company stock worth $7,732,805. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOSE. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $38,224,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,466,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,949.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 920,213 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,737,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,651,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.