CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,354 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 718.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $9,194,059.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $468,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,989 shares of company stock worth $17,984,086. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $164.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.86 and a 200 day moving average of $163.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.52 and a 12 month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.62.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

