HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Stock Price Down 6.7%

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) dropped 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.42 and last traded at $26.64. Approximately 1,318 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 98,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $811.25 million, a PE ratio of 98.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in HealthStream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HealthStream by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after buying an additional 48,509 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in HealthStream by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in HealthStream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in HealthStream by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

