Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Hits New 52-Week High at $300.04

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $300.04 and last traded at $300.00, with a volume of 1628 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $297.60.

MOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.06 and a 200-day moving average of $259.51.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

