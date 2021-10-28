WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the September 30th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGZD. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,957,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 1,245.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 69,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 64,380 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2,896.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 17,377 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.87. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

