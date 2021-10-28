BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Update

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the September 30th total of 327,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. 1.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIMI opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BOQI International Medical has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12.

BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. BOQI International Medical had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 40.08%. The company had revenue of $9.26 million during the quarter.

About BOQI International Medical

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products. It deals with the retail and wholesale of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other relates services. It intends to establish a chain of hospitals specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. The company was founded on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

