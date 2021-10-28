iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 78,013 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 655,939 shares.The stock last traded at $258.04 and had previously closed at $256.94.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.70.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after acquiring an additional 478,845 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,454 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,722,000 after acquiring an additional 938,813 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,409,000 after acquiring an additional 629,980 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.