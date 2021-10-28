Short Interest in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Grows By 313.1%

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,900 shares, an increase of 313.1% from the September 30th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 578,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baosheng Media Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAOS opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.96. Baosheng Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers and online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

