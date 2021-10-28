iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 57,909.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,974 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $9,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iRobot by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iRobot by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iRobot by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in iRobot by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iRobot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $77.34 on Thursday. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $1.12. iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

