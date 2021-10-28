SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,276,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,052 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.84% of SL Green Realty worth $102,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 383,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,652,000 after acquiring an additional 21,104 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 577,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,224,000 after purchasing an additional 257,096 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SLG opened at $70.28 on Thursday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.48.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.