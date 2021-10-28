Brokerages Expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). VistaGen Therapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 1,561.84%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VTGN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

VTGN stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.92. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68.

In related news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

