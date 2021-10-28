ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,053,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 74,776 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of ITT worth $96,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ITT by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in ITT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in ITT by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 49,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ITT by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.22.

Shares of ITT opened at $92.44 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $59.23 and a one year high of $101.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.43 million. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITT Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.