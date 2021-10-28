Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 291,053 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 41.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 405,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 291,053 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $92,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $129,165.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total value of $643,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,074 shares in the company, valued at $25,103,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,626. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign stock opened at $211.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.73 and its 200 day moving average is $217.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $234.56.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.