Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Overstock.com worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 700.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 244.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $77.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 4.41. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.05.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $794.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.85 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

