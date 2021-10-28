Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 422 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.58.

