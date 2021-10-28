Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.05% of Codiak BioSciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 70.9% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,030,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,533,000 after buying an additional 427,415 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 194.1% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 980,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after buying an additional 646,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 101.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after buying an additional 445,730 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 64.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 608,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after buying an additional 238,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 36.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after buying an additional 147,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

In other news, insider Sriram Sathyanarayanan sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $26,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,900 shares of company stock worth $82,134. Corporate insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDAK stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30. The company has a market cap of $310.18 million and a PE ratio of -0.90.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.