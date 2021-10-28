CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 23.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,219 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,745 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLF. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLF. Argus began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

