CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 108 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $100,853.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 86,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,469,848.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $32,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,721 shares of company stock valued at $14,698,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.33.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $122.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.56. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $103.28 and a one year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

