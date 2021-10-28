CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $202.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $171.33 and a twelve month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.23.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

