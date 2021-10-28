BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) Position Increased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.06% of BowX Acquisition worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its position in BowX Acquisition by 916.0% in the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 508,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 458,004 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in BowX Acquisition by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 58,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 47,026 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in BowX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in BowX Acquisition by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 256,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 71,204 shares during the period. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOWX opened at $10.36 on Thursday. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

