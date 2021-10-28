Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter.

OXLC stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 12,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 527,795 shares in the last quarter.

OXLC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Oxford Lane Capital in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

