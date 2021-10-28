Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMD. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.47.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $122.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $128.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.69. The stock has a market cap of $148.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 408,920 shares of company stock valued at $44,036,202. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

