CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2,124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $15.82 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $47.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.39.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Luminar Technologies Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

