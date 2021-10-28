Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Lowered to $73.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.59.

NYSE QSR opened at $56.55 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.36.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 132,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,536,000 after acquiring an additional 86,664 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

