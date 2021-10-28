Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Invests $265,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,679,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 56,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period.

ARKK opened at $118.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.99. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $89.39 and a 1 year high of $159.70.

