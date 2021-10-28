1,020 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Purchased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 73,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $432,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,281,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2,716.6% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $209.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.14. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $149.08 and a one year high of $210.79.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

