Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $224,000 Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $29,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.19.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $2,489,050.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,630,382.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,753 shares of company stock worth $19,418,103. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $492.86 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $519.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of -95.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.23.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

