Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $11,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Capri by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,052,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,641,000 after buying an additional 245,342 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $216,192,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Capri by 9.5% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,149,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,303,000 after buying an additional 360,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Capri by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,804,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,024,000 after buying an additional 50,705 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Capri by 185.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,718,000 after buying an additional 1,703,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPRI opened at $52.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $61.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.76.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

