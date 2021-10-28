Insider Selling: Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) Director Sells C$15,782.48 in Stock

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) Director Michael Faust sold 73,942 shares of Obsidian Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$15,782.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,516.92.

TSE OBE opened at C$4.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$355.55 million and a P/E ratio of 1.04. Obsidian Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.36 and a 52-week high of C$5.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.83.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$101.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.2499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$4.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.