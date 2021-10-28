Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 502.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,457 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.12% of Service Co. International worth $10,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 66.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Service Co. International in the second quarter worth $80,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 21,811 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $1,362,096.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 1,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $109,361.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 330,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,230,958.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 453,103 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,010 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $63.39 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

