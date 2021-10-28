Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $230,000 Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,735,000 after acquiring an additional 18,792 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $44.56 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

