Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 59.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 4.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5.9% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 4.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $188.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.45. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $122.01 and a one year high of $197.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

