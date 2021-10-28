Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 5,007 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,007 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.6% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.7% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth about $25,000.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on SILK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of SILK opened at $59.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.03. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 8.75.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $320,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $386,980.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,635.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,772,442 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.