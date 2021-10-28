Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stake Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $32,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,614,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,747,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,524 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 93,505 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist cut their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.48.

AXSM opened at $39.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $87.24.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

