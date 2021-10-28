Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 40,379 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 852,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $33,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 530.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 5,354.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $29.88. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVID has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 5,836 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $162,415.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 678,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,888,332.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,300 shares of company stock worth $200,751. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

