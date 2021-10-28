Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.78. Ducommun reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $160.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

DCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ducommun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

In other Ducommun news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Ducommun by 5.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ducommun by 29.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 8.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $46.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.14. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

