Needham & Company LLC Lowers NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target to $73.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NUVA has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.69.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.39. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,720.36, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $294.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the second quarter worth about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 380.7% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NuVasive by 939.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter worth about $74,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

