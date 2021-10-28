Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $35,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COKE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

COKE stock opened at $391.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.25. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.50 and a 52 week high of $460.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $396.78 and its 200 day moving average is $378.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 47.72%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

