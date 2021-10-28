Alvin Gerald Libin Purchases 16,562 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 16,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $440,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alvin Gerald Libin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 26th, Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 6,530 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $173,502.10.

REPX opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $79.20.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

