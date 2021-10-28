Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Trading Down 4.4%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.04 and last traded at $23.29. 588 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 447,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

The firm has a market cap of $936.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.84% and a negative net margin of 481.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULC. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $17,975,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,205,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,882 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1,431.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 556,199 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,302,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,082,000. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

