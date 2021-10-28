Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.29

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 29108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aegon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.63. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Aegon will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0937 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 22.5% during the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 29,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 21,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the period. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

