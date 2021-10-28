Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.39.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARDX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen set a $7.70 target price on Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

ARDX stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.81. Ardelyx has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,009.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ardelyx by 66.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ardelyx by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,218,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,140,000 after purchasing an additional 236,120 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ardelyx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 5,176,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Ardelyx by 5.7% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,714,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,153,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Ardelyx by 7.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,348,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 240,628 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

