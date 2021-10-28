Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.32

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 31265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

DNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

