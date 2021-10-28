Oppenheimer Trims Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Target Price to $15.00

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $38.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ANGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angion Biomedica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angion Biomedica presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

Shares of ANGN stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. The company has a market cap of $115.02 million and a PE ratio of -0.71. Angion Biomedica has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $26.30.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Angion Biomedica will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at $5,670,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter valued at $3,244,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter valued at $1,722,000. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.