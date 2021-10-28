DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insider Sells $142,500.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total transaction of $3,866,031.62.

On Monday, August 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,078 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.40, for a total transaction of $556,679.20.

DXCM opened at $558.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $579.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 106.39, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DexCom by 140.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in DexCom by 155.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 45.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DXCM. Guggenheim cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.13.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

